Local band gets community support to help find thieves

Francis McJohn was on stage with his band the John Dank Show inside the Vibes Restaurant and Tavern in Upper Tumon on Sunday night when he found out someone broke into his car.

“It was probably someone scoping out the area before we went on,” McJohn said. “Literally, my car was like two stalls away from the door of the bar. So, they were pretty brave.”

It was on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. that he learned thieves smashed his car window and took off with cash and other valuables he had inside. Witnesses described the getaway car as a white SUV.

“They took cash, my wallet with my driver’s license and vaccine card,” he said.

The suspects also damaged his bandmate John Tyquiengco’s car window.

“They crowbarred the center of the window out and then folded it in half and pushed it into the car so nobody would hear the window smashing. They did that for both mine and John’s car,” he said.

McJohn was able to cancel his bank cards but was alerted each time the suspects attempted to use it at multiple locations.

“There are desperate people out there who probably need the money more than us but based on their spending on my cards that are frozen, they were just trying to score some stuff to trade for drugs or something,” he said.

McJohn heard of at least three other incidents reported just this weekend where thieves used the same technique to break into people’s cars.

“It’s just disheartening more than anything. I feel bad for people like that. They got to stoop to that level to be happy or make themselves happy and make others feel like s***,” he said. “We are just hoping justice is served.”

Fan support

The theft occurred just days before the band is set to go on their month-long winter tour stateside.

McJohn reported the incident to police and spoke about it on social media.

Fans were quick to share what occurred and offered support.

“It’s huge. People have been reposting and asking information for what was seen and taken. There’s been hundreds of posts from people trying to help us out,” he said. “Fans from the states have reached out saying, ‘hope this doesn’t deter you guys from coming,’ and they are reaching out to give us money to help us out. The community support has been amazing. We are so grateful that everyone is on the lookout and to help find these people who violated us essentially.”

He said the feedback has been overwhelming.

“We are not asking anything of anybody. We are not asking for money. We are OK,” he said. “The community has been like, ‘you don’t deserve this, you work so hard, and you are good people.’ It’s nice to hear those comments and people recognizing how hard our band works to not necessarily put Guam on the map but to make Guam proud. And then it’s people from Guam doing this who are hurting us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Guam Police Department or reach out to @thejohndankshow on social media.