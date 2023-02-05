In celebration of Guam’s International Bob Marley Day, fans of the legendary musician and humanitarian were invited to come and jam out with local reggae bands at Coffee Slut Friday night.

The Chalan Pago Trichomes and, from Yigo, The Resistance, kicked the volume up a notch with their original songs and, of course, featured Bob Marley favorites.

The event was presented by the Micronesia Blues Society in honor of its 32nd Annual Bob Marley Celebration on the island.

“We started the Blues Society in June of 1990 and we always started out as a multifaceted group, … African music, blues, reggae, and soul. We started out at the Tahiti Rama beach bar down in Tumon, which is a legendary place, but it’s gone now, and we’ve always had a Bob Marley day,” John Hoffman, Micronesia Blues Society member, told The Guam Daily Post.

According to Hoffman, the society has been promoting benefits for three decades now, and has contributed to charitable efforts like the ones following Supertyphoon Yutu and an earthquake that devastated New Guinea.

Hoffman said that they are always holding events, some for fun and others for bringing awareness to situations like Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis.

“Well, I mean, you look at all the problems in the states. Now this time, Nichols' situation down in Memphis and stuff. And as last night I was thinking about how Bob was the product of a white father and a Black mother, a product of the English colonial system in Jamaica. And it just seems to fit. You know, I mean, everybody loves Bob Marley, as the song goes,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said Bob Marley was well-known as a humanitarian and believed in spreading the message of peace and love.

Not only was he an influential figure, he changed music around the world, said Hoffman.

“When you study Bob’s music it’s fascinating. I love early reggae from the late 60s and 70s, and I find a lot of inspiration, still, in that music. Because when that music came out it changed the face of pop music around the world using the dub techniques and the different studio techniques that they use in reggae. And it went around the world, just like Bob went around the world,” Hoffman said.

According to Hoffman, the Blues Society got its partnership started with Coffee Slut last year, when they used to be patrons.

“We just used to go hang out and play music on the deck and watch the sunset and it just worked into a (partnership with Coffee Slut),” Hoffman said.

When asked which Bob Marley song was his favorite, Hoffman replied without hesitation, “‘Natural Mystic,’ because it deals in metaphysics.”