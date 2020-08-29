Local businesses file pandemic lawsuit

It's time to think of the hundreds of people in the workforce who either were born here or have called Guam their home for years.

That’s the message that several small businesses are pushing after filing a civil claim with the Office of the Attorney General of Guam on Friday morning.

Regina Timmermann-Levanas, owner of Old Traditions, was among the handful of businesspeople who was first to let the government know of her losses during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We are doing this because we have daily expenses even though we are told to shut down and we’ve closed the door," she said. "We have up to 20 things we have to pay, and we are actually running out of money.”

She said the past five months have been rather difficult.

“We can’t pay insurance, rent, water, power, trash, internet,” she said. “It’s not just stay home and be safe and don’t spread COVID. We are running out of money. We need to do something and this was the legal way to do it, to bring awareness to the case.”

Guam Business Owner Coalition co-founder Thomas Peinhopf told The Guam Daily Post each business has a different daily cost accumulated for about 160 days.

“We are doing it because we are employers. We employ people who are friends and we are like family in a microbusiness," Peinhopf said. "We receive phone calls from our employees asking if we have money, and we are feeling bad for them, too. We want to make sure that once the virus is over, and at one point it will be, that there are as many economic survivors as possible."

The maximum claim from the government, he said, is $100,000 per business.

“We don’t mind staying at home. This is not about going outside, but somebody needs to pay our bills. If government cannot pay, then businesses may not be anymore after and with that go the jobs,” he said.

The group said more businesses are expected to file claims with the AG’s office.

“We are not just throwing a number out there and say 'help us.' This is legit. We can prove it with all the receipts and bills that we submitted that we are struggling and need help. If you do shut us down, then talk to us and give us relief,” Timmermann-Levanas said. “I am looking at getting evicted. That’s not right. It’s a difficult time. We do want to save lives. We are not doing this to spread COVID, or be not respectful, but this is what we have to do.”

The group members said they hope to get a favorable response in the coming months.

With the exception of a few weeks when bars and taverns were allowed to open with 50% limited capacity, Peinhopf said his bars have been closed since the start of the pandemic emergency in March.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday extended her stay-at-home order to Sept. 4, and Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 to Sept. 30. This means many businesses are still prohibited from opening or fully opening.