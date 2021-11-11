A delegation of reporters, travel agents and influencers from South Korea gathered for a Guam Visitors Bureau sponsored trade show on Wednesday, as part of what the bureau says is a step to rebounding the island's tourism industry.

The group was able to meet local vendors who are eager to resume regular hours and increase sales and occupancy.

Business from throughout the island are gearing up for the expected increase in international visitors, spurred on by initiatives like the ongoing familiarization tour.

William Edwards, general manager of The Plaza Shopping Center, shared with the Post that its businesses have also begun to expand operating hours, in recognition of increasing inbound tourists and the potential for more regularly scheduled flights from South Korea to resume.

"The tenants have been steadily reopening and expanding hours in anticipation of increased tourist arrivals," he said. "Currently, several tenants are open seven days per week, with the majority of the remaining opened Friday to Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. These operating schedules will expand as the tourist arrivals increase."

The Plaza has been working with its partner tenants closely during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist them with overcoming the challenges of the island's downturned economy.

"While many tenants will be offering special promotions during the upcoming holiday period, we are especially looking forward to streamlining our brand positioning so customers have a more integrated experience among The Plaza Shopping Center and our Dusit Guam hotels. We will continue to share updates as the plans are developed," Edwards added.

For the Dusit Beach Resort Guam, these preparations include completing renovations for its more than 600 rooms.

"We certainly believe our guests, both new and returning, will find the new look and furnishings both refreshing and comfortable," David Baldwin, the hotel's general manager, told The Guam Daily Post.

Improvements will include a lighter color scheme "using a soothing island palette," enhancements to in-room internet speed and a better quality high-definition televisions. The room renovations should be complete by the end of the year.

The hotel is also utilizing agreements with the neighboring Dusit Thani Guam Resort, to offer joint use of its facilities.

"The increased recreation areas with an all-new splash pad for children and roughly 300 meters of prime beachfront, along with the convenient access to The Plaza Shopping Center, make for a great portfolio and guest experience," Baldwin said.

The shopping center and its tenants are excited to resume full operations as soon as possible. Both properties have completed the Guam Visitors Bureau's Guam Safe program, an indicator to visitors and travel agents that a local company is trained in COVID-19 mitigation measures and other pandemic restrictions or best practices.

"We hope this instills confidence in our guests as we intend to continue these safety protocols until such pandemic concerns are behind us," Baldwin told the Post.

The Core Tech Trust, the parent company of Core Tech International, purchased a stake in the Dusit Beach Resort and The Plaza Shopping Center in 2019. The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech International.