Local Catholic schools honor faith, excellence and service

The annual Catholic Schools Week has commenced as students, parents, educators and parishioners joined in Mass on Sunday at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña.

The celebration runs from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 and this year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”

“These are the hallmark qualities of our schools, which shine like beacons of faith throughout our island,” Rev. Romeo Convocar said in a news release from the Archdiocese of Agana.

To stakeholders in the archdiocese's education system, Catholic Schools Week is a time of celebration, prayer and reflection of a well-rounded education.

“There are so many benefits to a Catholic education, for those receiving it, and those working in Catholic schools,” said Convocar. “Our students receive a wonderful education in an environment that encourages and nurtures our faith, values and prayer, in a safe and supportive community.”

Convocar added local Catholic schools are fully committed to educating through gospel values and traditions of the Catholic Church. This week is used as a time of reflection and Convocar thanked all who play a part in the upbringing of the children enrolled in their schools.

“I also must express my gratitude to the parents and guardians who choose to enroll their students in our Catholic schools. Thank you for making that choice and for the sacrifices you make to ensure that your children have the opportunity to be educated in an environment that will enrich their faith formation and emphasize a life of service to God and our community,” Convocar said.

The priest added there is much to celebrate in Catholic education, and he is grateful to witness the growth and academic successes of the students.