A man's charges related to alleged kidnapping in 2022 were dismissed because of the likelihood his case will be turned over to the military.

On Tuesday, Jacob Solomon's case in the Superior Court of Guam was dismissed without prejudice by Judge Maria Cenzon.

Solomon, 21, was charged with kidnapping after officers responded to a disturbance at the Tumon Horizon condominiums and later found a 22-year-old woman "locked inside a bedroom, (who) appeared to be distraught and afraid," according to a magistrate's complaint filed in June 2022.

In a written statement, the woman said she got into an argument with Solomon while driving to the beach before Solomon drove her to his residence. Solomon allegedly repeatedly slapped, choked, pushed her to the ground and kicked her while also threatening to kill her, according to the complaint.

Solomon also took the woman's phone and placed it out of her reach when she tried to retrieve it, according to the complaint.

The woman yelled and screamed for help until officers arrived about 11 p.m., the complaint stated.

Cenzon's order stated the Office of the Attorney General filed a motion to dismiss without prejudice in November, on "the basis that there was a high likelihood that the facts of this case will be transferred to the military for jurisdiction."

In response, Solomon's defense counsel argued the motion constituted "prosecutorial harassment," but did not provide sufficient evidence for the argument, according to the order.

Cenzon decided the dismissal would be in the public interest because it would not be double jeopardy, since the military would take over the case.

"The court finds that the defendant will not endure any unique hardships as a result of the dismissal of this case without prejudice. ... The military has entered a nonjudicial penalty against the defendant," Cenzon wrote.