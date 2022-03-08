The local company that brought in Verge Aero, the group that put on the drone light show at the 2021 Liberation Day celebration, has propelled its business to new heights.

Bella Wings Aviation has a growing fleet of new LED drones that will be used in the coming months, as they plan to host light shows for Guam year around.

“Verge Aero really inspired us. They’ve been a huge hit around the world. We’ve been getting calls asking if they are the folks that we have been working with and they have helped us out tremendously in both the design and implementation of doing the shows,” said Charlie Hermosa, Bella Wings president and co-founder.

He said they anticipate having a total of 110 drones that will be used for the next and future light shows to come.

“Now that we have our own drones, it takes a lot to do one show in one night, but hopefully now we will be able to do that across the island for other villages,” he said. “They can fly higher and longer.”

While talks are ongoing to determine if Bella Wings will again oversee the light show this Liberation Day, Hermosa thanked the Guam Visitors Bureau for having the faith in allowing them to put on the historic show last year.

“As we look to the next Liberation, we always wanted to do something bigger and better and that is what we are looking for with the upcoming one,” he said.

Partner got 'Got Talent' exposure

The announcement of the new drones came the same week that Verge Aero made history on NBC’s America’s Got Talent Extreme.

“To actually see it on TV and on America’s Got Talent was completely different,” he said. “Simon (Cowell) started off saying he never really had an interest in drones until now. The unique thing about that is Guam has had a light show where many other countries or states haven’t. They haven’t seen a light show, so it was pretty interesting to hear him say that he was amazed about it.”

Verge Aero became the first on the revamped AGT Extreme show to receive a golden buzzer from the judges.

“We are super excited that Guam will have a set of their own drones and if we want to go on ‘America’s Got Talent’ or ‘Pilipinas Got Talent’ then maybe that is something we will do,” he said. “It definitely put Guam on the board as well because Verge Aero never forgot the partnership that we did with the light show out here.”

Hermosa said the new drone additions are only the start of more to come in drone technology for our region.