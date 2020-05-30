Local courts resume more services starting June 3

Effective Monday, June 1, all Judiciary of Guam employees must return to their physical worksites unless otherwise instructed by their supervisors, the Judiciary announced Friday.

Beginning Wednesday, June 3, the Guam Judicial Center in Hagåtña shall be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday, for a limited set of transactions, namely:

A. Payment of traffic citations;

B. Payment of case-related obligations, including bail, restitution, and fines and fees; and

C. Requests for traffic and court clearances.

The Northern Court Satellite in Dededo remains open to the public for the same hours and the same set of transactions listed above.