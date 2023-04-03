Local day cares at capacity for preschoolers

Day care centers are full for preschool-age children and the Guam Department of Education Head Start program enrollment also is at capacity, according to education officials who provided updates during the Interagency Coordinating Council meeting for the Division of Special Education and Guam Early Intervention System held March 27.

”We are seeing at the day cares they are not accepting anymore kiddos, they’re full, so that means that (parents are) wanting to come into the classroom because they want that structured setting," Laura Taisipic, a GDOE program coordinator for parent services and autism support, told the council.

With the school year wrapping up in about two months, the preschool program is conducting transitional meetings for children with disabilities heading into the classroom.

"At the preschool program, which is the Early Childhood Special Education Program, there are 143 students. Currently, 38 are in Head Start and 105 are enrolled in either home visits, day care or in the preschool classroom,” Taisipic reported.

The preschool program completed six transitional meetings in the first quarter of the year, with 29 transitional meetings scheduled from now until August for children moving from the bracket including infants and toddlers with disabilities into preschool, she said.

"I am looking at having Head Start actively involved now, because they are accepting 3-year-olds and sometimes it’s just Early Intervention and our program. And so, to give them (a) heads-up on what might be coming to them, it’s good to have them at the table. I will have that conversation with them to have more people joining in, plus we have other programs possible accepting our children, especially when they are 4 years old, (at the age for) universal pre-K. And so that’s a good thing,” Taisipic told the council.

Day care centers reportedly are full for that age bracket, Taisipic said, and as a result, parents are looking at school options for their preschoolers.

But options such as Head Start are just about filled for this school year, she said.

“For Head Start, we have about 522 kids out of 534 slots enrolled, and 42 of those are children with current Individualized Education Plans,” Allan Cruz, a social worker for the Head Start program, reported to the council.

He said the program continues to register students for the current school year.

As the registration coordinator for Head Start, Cruz also said the outreach schedule for next school year is being finalized. He did not specify, however, when registration for school year 2023-2024 would begin for the Head Start program.