Local doctor explains $7M budgeted for clinics

American Medical Center’s Dr. Hoa Nguyen said his clinic had taken in more than 100 people every day since the start of the pandemic on Guam.

“We are just happy to be there for the people here in Guam. That’s the bottom line,” said Nguyen, who is also the chairperson of the governor’s physicians' advisory group.

Since mid-March, AMC's Upper Tumon and Mangilao clinics have been designated as satellite emergency rooms for Guam Memorial Hospital to help alleviate the number of people visiting the GMH ER daily.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration has released a spending plan to use federal Coronavirus Air, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding to pay AMC.

The administration noted that $7 million of $117 million in funding from the federal CARES Act would be given to the Seventh-day Adventist Guam Clinic, FHP medical clinic and AMC for the COVID-19 medical expenses they incurred.

“This is to a medical clinic and for services or expenses they incur. They are the first line of defense. They are the ones testing, providing specimens,” said Leon Guerrero. “The services they have, I certainly do believe it could come up to $7 million.”

The governor said it’s just an estimated dollar amount and not the final figure.

“We needed these facilities to provide great support for the overall effort to address the COVID pandemic,” said Bureau of Budget Management and Research Director Lester Carlson.

Nguyen reached out to The Guam Daily Post as he, too, wanted to explain the CARES Act funding.

“That’s not our money. That is a budget in order to move forward,” Nguyen said.

“We have opened our doors to see all people that lost their jobs or don’t have insurance anymore. There’s no money exchanged. We save them from hitting the hospital and getting admissions for stroke or heart attack and all the non-COVID complications. That is our job.”

He made the same argument for all three clinics.

“We stepped up to make sure it’s not a burden for GovGuam to take care of these people in the hospital. That money can be canceled at any time. That $7 million does not belong to the tier 2 clinics. That belongs to the government,” he said. “Even if we get paid, it would have to go through the attorney general’s office to be approved. We do not get paid from the government without that AG approval that also follows the FEMA regulations. It’s not free money.”

He said the clinics also have regulations and standards that each of them stands by.

“There’s a time to make money, and a time to step up and help. And this is the time where we step up and help,” he said. “No money in the whole world is worth it when you are dealing with something that we are all scared of.”