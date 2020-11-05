Local election isn't quite over but incoming senators-elect can start by shifting to a problem-solving mindset

We woke up Wednesday morning to see a new set of senators-elect emerge.

The Democrats, who hold a supermajority in the current Guam Legislature, with 10 of the 15 seats, lost two. The Republicans gained two.

The good thing about it is the Republicans who are joining the next legislative term are not new to the process. Former Sens. Joanne Brown, Tony Ada and Frank Blas Jr. are community figures who are not hesitant to speak up.

With eight Democrats and seven Republicans who will be sworn into office in January in the 36th Guam Legislature, we hope this incoming set of lawmakers will look at our community as a whole when considering laws to make and budgets to authorize.

And we also hope that they will seriously look at what policies will really help the tens of thousands of private-sector workers and that these workers will not be taken for granted as has been shown in the past.

It's no secret that the government of Guam has focused primarily on catering to and protecting GovGuam jobs and has lacked actions that would truly help ease the hardships of the workers in the tourism and retail industries that have lost their jobs or seen significant cuts in pay.

Without federal aid, the island's private-sector workers would have been through a lot more suffering as a result of the economic fallout in this COVID-19 pandemic.

Unresolved race

The congressional race, on the other hand, remains unresolved.

A runoff is expected on Nov. 17 because the top vote-getter in the three-way congressional race, incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas, fell short of the 50% plus one voted needed to secure the win.

San Nicolas, a Democrat, secured 45.95% of the total votes cast in the three-way delegate race.

Former Congressman Robert Underwood, also a longtime Democrat, received 9,300 or 32.87% percent of the votes cast in the race.

Sen. Wil Castro, Republican, received 5,942 or 21% of the votes cast.

San Nicolas has asked Underwood to consider bowing out of the primary.

Underwood's reaction was that the congressional race results showed 54% of voters chose a candidate other than San Nicolas, based on the combined votes Castro and Underwood received.

So there's finality in the congressional race just yet.

And when the congressional race is resolved after the Nov. 17 runoff, the hard work begins in Congress.

Guam's delegate will have to fight for continuity and additional federal funds to help: the tens of thousands in our community who are unemployed as a result of the pandemic; the hundreds of businesses that are struggling to survive; and the tens of thousands of island residents who count on federal help for food, housing, public school funding and even the one-time economic impact payment checks.

What we hope can come out of this election is a better working relationship between senators and the delegate and among senators, the delegate, and the administration of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The close of most races in this mid-term election might be a pause for some from campaigning so they can focus on the challenges that our island faces.

For some, sadly, the conclusion of Tuesday's election means the beginning of the campaign for the gubernatorial election two years from now.

We hope to get respite from campaign politics so that solutions for the whole community can be better thought of.

We hope the politicians who were elected Tuesday can at least give us, the voters, that space to breathe.