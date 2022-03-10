Local ethics commission open to receive complaints

More than two years after holding its first meeting in late 2019, the Guam Ethics Commission has announced that it can now accept ethics complaints from members of the community.

"The commission takes all allegations about ethics violations seriously and encourages anyone possessing information about an Employee’s violation of the Standards of Conduct (the “Ethical Standards”) to file a complaint with the commission," a release from the commission stated.

Violations of the standards of conduct include gifts and disclosure of gifts, conflicts of interest, use of confidential information, unfair treatment, matters involving government contracts, post-employment restrictions, and failing to file certain Guam Election Commission reports with the ethics commission, according to the release.

Persons interested in filing a complaint, or who would like to receive more information about the complaint process can contact the commission at (671) 965-5625 or email at ethics@dma.guam.gov

The commission held its inaugural meeting in September 2019. Despite a nearly two-decade-old law that reestablished the commission, this is the first time the group has been constituted.

While commissioners were finally able to meet, the ethics commission faced a setback from the beginning: There was no funding to support its creation.

"Following their confirmation, the commission focused on setting up the office infrastructure and securing adequate resources to begin accepting complaints. This included recruiting and training staff, working out complaint handling protocols, and seeking enhancements to the Guam code concerning ethics to strengthen the commission’s independence," the release stated.