Local, federal judges request priority for COVID-19 vaccine

Requests have been sent to the governor’s office for Guam’s local and federal judges and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

The island received a shipment of 7,800 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. This is the second shipment of the vaccine – the first shipment included 3,900 doses and arrived last week.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood confirmed during a hearing before her court on Monday that both the federal and local courts made the request last week. She said the requests were also supported by Chief Judge Sidney Thomas of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

“We are requesting that several members of my court be able to stand in line for the vaccine because we have to continue to fulfill the mandates of our Constitution and ensure that defendants have the right to be sentenced and also have the right to a jury trial if it becomes a reality,” said Tydingco-Gatewood. “We are in touch with the governor’s office and the Department of Public Health and Social Services. In particular, the director has a letter from my court asking that certain employees voluntarily get vaccinated. Of course, behind other essential workers, behind police, behind the nurses, behind the doctors.”

The Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee, which comprises 24 members from various health care-related organizations and fields within the community, is responsible for advising the Department of Public Health and Social Services on identifying critical population groups that will receive the vaccine.