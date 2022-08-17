Local, federal responders train for water rescues

ALL SMILES: Responders take a moment for a photo at Hagåtña boat basin following a successful search and rescue exercise Aug. 11. The U.S. Coast Guard, Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department, and U.S. Navy conducted the training Aug. 10 to 11. Drills included the team coordinating response to an overdue kayak off Tumon Bay, by working though planning, safety, communications and on-the-water operations. Dee Cruz/U.S. Coast Guard
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you