Firefighters spend much of their time battling the fires that erupt, especially during the dry season. The fires no doubt have devastated acres of land across the island over the years.

Now, the local fire department is battling it out to showcase just how many of them have a green thumb by participating in the Plant a Garden contest hosted by the District Court of Guam and the Guam Bar Association.

“All of our fire stations and our supporting offices such as the E-911 center and the headquarters are very excited for this,” said Guam Fire Department Chief Daniel Stone, as he joked about who he predicts would win the contest. “I’m sure the headquarters will win. That’s just a prediction. I will tell you the talent pool within the Guam Fire Department runs very deep. I’m sure it is going to be a very highly contested competition because we want to be able to have the bragging rights more than anyone else.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Officials said the planting contest has become an innovative, monumental, and instrumental event in educating the community on how to be contributing citizens through planting, teaching the community to develop a sustainable plan for food through planting, and learning how to safeguard the environment through planting.

A special presentation was held at the Tamuning Fire Station on Monday, signifying the start of the two-month-long competition to see who among the fire department will be able to gain the most harvest.

The plants include red pepper, Chinese cabbage, green eggplant, and long beans.

“This started when the pandemic started. We got a grant with the Power Act project under federal legislation. Its purpose is twofold. One is to raise awareness of family violence and the second is with the Guam Bar Association to provide pro bono services to victims. In terms of one of the programs to raise awareness, we started a plant program with all the schools. I think over the last two years there were over 500 entries,” said District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.

While coordinating the contest with the schools, the idea to get GFD involved was sparked by the federal intern, Cedera Aguilar. Her father is firefighter Eugene Aguilar who is assigned to the fire station in Inalåhan.

She asked for a set of extra plants so that her dad could try to start a garden at his station, which could be used for their meals.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how everybody does. Thank you and we wish you the best in friendly competition,” Bordallo said.

Officials thought it would be a great way to give back to the island’s everyday heroes.

“We think that the different fire stations represent a total microcosm of our community," said Chelsa Muña-Brecht, Guam Department of Agriculture director. “We will see how well everybody can grow. Whether you have soil around your station or in some cases just concrete everywhere, we can help make things grow and that contributes to the food security of our entire island.”

The winners of the contest will get funds provided through the program to be used at their discretion.