In an effort to reduce food waste and help the island's hungry, one nonprofit group has launched an initiative that puts food on the table for those who need it most and supports the local farmers whose crops often suffer during times of crisis.

Guåhan Sustainable Culture, a nonprofit dedicated to food security and food sovereignty on island, launched its "Supporting Farmers, Sustaining Families" initiative on April 10.

Since the program was launched, more than 500 pounds of fresh produce has been given to Catholic Social Service and the Salvation Army Guam Corps, and another 100 pounds was given to a nonprofit to be prepared for families in need.

Actively seeking donations to keep the cause going and operations running smoothly, the initiative is a two-pronged approach to a growing problem on island.

Under the initiative, GSC uses funds raised by a GoFundMe campaign to pay farmers for excess produce. The produce bought is donated to organizations currently helping and feeding families in need.

While the problem isn't new, the current public health crisis with COVID-19 and the ensuing shutdown of nonessential businesses has further highlighted how dire the situation is for the island's farmers and many families on island who rely on one income to support their homes.

Many of the island's farmers have lost income due to the closing of the weekend farmers market and reduced sales to hotels and restaurants. Another issue is crop spoilage, with several farms unable to pay their workers.

One farmer noted that she lost 2,000 pounds of cucumbers and 1,000 pounds of eggplant in the last two weeks alone, according to GSC.

'Connecting farmers with local consumers'

The second part of the problem involves the people who need the food, GSC stated. With most of the island in shutdown mode, many families are out of work and the income to feed families has trickled to almost nothing for some. Many local nonprofits have reported an increase in the number of families seeking help to cope with the devastation COVID-19 has wrought.

"GSC wants to do our part," said Kristin Oberiano, secretary of Guåhan Sustainable Culture. "We will be in charge of logistics, planning distribution to these organizations. We are working with members of the Farmers Co-op and other farmers, Catholic Social Service and Salvation Army, and with other organizations and individuals who are supporting front-liners, those in quarantine and those who need access to healthy fresh produce."

The goal of the initiative supports the organization's mission "to create a strong local food system on island by connecting farmers with local consumers," stated the release.