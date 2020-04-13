A local organization seeks senators' help in making sure the Open Government Law is upheld, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vigilance Committee, which seeks to promote government transparency, asked Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and other senators on Wednesday to "act with justice."

They gave the speaker draft legislative language that essentially would allow public participation in government meetings "provided that the executive directors ... enforce social distancing during meetings."

The committee has been protesting Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's order suspending some provisions of the Open Government Law, so that the government can decide and act quickly on COVID-19 response.

The initial order suspended the requirements of notifying the public of government meetings and allowing the public to attend those meetings.

A succeeding executive order eased some of the restrictions by allowing the public to attend government meetings by phone or internet.

Since March 25, the Vigilance Committee has been asking the governor's office to release copies of public records, citing specific sections of the Organic Act of Guam, laws and rules and regulations, that grant the governor the authority to suspend the Open Government Law in part or in whole.

"The letter to the governor entreating her to restore transparency to our government has also gone unanswered. We therefore turn to you for justice," stated Vigilance Committee President Michelle Armenta.