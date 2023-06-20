Local Homeland security office fighting OAG subpoena for testimony, documents

Guam Homeland Security and the Office of Civil Defense filed a motion with the Superior Court of Guam to quash, or stop, a subpoena issued by the Office of the Attorney General.

Attorneys for the Office of the Governor are representing GHS/OCD in this matter.

According to the motion to quash, the subpoena was issued June 13, requiring GHS/OCD to appear and testify before an investigative grand jury, bringing with it a number of documents related to purchase orders, procurements and other issues.

These include purchase orders that were dated May 1 and later, any correspondence with the governor's office, General Services Agency or any vendor regarding purchase orders, as well as any correspondence between GHS/OCD and media outlets related to requests to be present at the GHS/OCD bunker during the typhoon.

Attorney General Douglas Moylan had confirmed, following the $60,000 purchase for airtime related to a post-Typhoon Mawar radio talk show, that his office was in the process of investigating any procurement and ethics law violations.

The talk show operated under a two-week purchase order between Sorensen Media Group and GHS/OCD. The program and its messaging were cited as being in direct response to Mawar disaster response and recovery.

The talk show last aired June 13, but not before drawing criticism from the AG and other elected officials over the decision to spend money on it.

Moylan questioned the Emergency Alert System and criticized the Office of Civil Defense for failing to prepare a reliable government AM broadcast communication station in advance of Mawar.

Among the documents required, the subpoena also asked for records regarding the Emergency Alert System “evidencing GHS/OCD's plan in effect” during the period of May 1 to the present, according to the GHS/OCD motion to quash.

While the subpoena appeared related to the aforementioned investigation, Moylan had no comment when asked if the subpoena was issued as part of that investigation.

'Oppressive' request

However, as outlined in the GHS/OCD summary of the subpoena, the OAG is seeking documents related to any purchase orders within a certain time period, as well as several other issues, and isn't limited to any specific order.

In asking the court to quash the subpoena, lawyers for GHS/OCD stated that complying with the subpoena would be “unreasonable and oppressive.”

“GHS/OCD is not aware of the general subject matter of the investigation in this case, such that it can assess the materiality or relevance of requested material to the investigation pending before the grand jury. However, on its face, the (subpoena) is overly broad and the demand for documents therein is not made with reasonable particularity. The expansive categories of materials sought suggest that the OAG is engaged in an impermissible and arbitrary fishing expedition,” the GHS/OCD motion to quash stated, adding later that addressing the subpoena would require diverting critical personnel and resources away from urgent response efforts.

GHS and OCD aren't the only agencies that Moylan has subpoenaed. The OAG also issued subpoenas to the power and water utilities, as well as their direct oversight body, the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.

CCU member Simon Sanchez, who was critical of the timing of the subpoena for the power and water utilities, as both are engaged in typhoon recovery, also described the subpoena as something of a fishing expedition.

But unlike GHS/OCD, both utilities were said to be complying with the OAG subpoena. The Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority were required to testify June 15. The CCU is expected to testify June 22.

GHS/OCD was required to testify today, but in light of the challenge to the subpoena, a stipulation and order to set a briefing schedule and extend the return date was filed June 16.

The Guam Daily Post, however, did not have that document by press time Monday.