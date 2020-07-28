A Superior Court of Guam judge could accept drug case defendant Vickilyn Manglona Teregeyo's plea deal, virtually, while she remains in Saipan.

Her case was heard before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Monday.

Teregeyo will still need to discuss the plea agreement with her attorney.

It was said in court that details of the plea agreement would be sealed, or kept confidential, from the public.

Judge Sukola, however, said Teregeyo would have to appear in person on Guam for her hearing if the charges she admits to are serious felonies.

Prosecutors recommended the virtual change of plea hearing, adding that there are security concerns regarding her federal case.

She is scheduled back in court on Aug. 26.

Drug case

Teregeyo is accused of attempting to deliver methamphetamine to an officer at the Department of Corrections.

In June 2018, she pleaded guilty in federal court to drug use and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Teregeyo was a user of a controlled substance and knowingly possessed a Lorcin Engineering L380 semi-automatic handgun and three rounds of ammunition, federal court documents state. She was sentenced to three years of supervised release in May 2019 in the federal case.

Teregeyo was also among the cooperating witnesses in the federal case against convicted former Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas, who has since pleaded guilty to extortion in the District Court of Guam.

Blas served as a third-party custodian for Teregeyo at one point early in her local drug case.

Federal investigators learned of the acts involving Blas from Teregeyo. The pair had been in a romantic relationship.