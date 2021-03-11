The House has passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and all that’s left for it to become law is the president’s signature.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas confirmed that the $661 million, the Earned Income Tax Credit reimbursements and other provisions for Guam remain intact.

"We are just so grateful to be able to deliver this for the people of Guam,” San Nicolas said.

San Nicolas has told The Guam Daily Post that this stimulus package secures “over a billion federal dollars in critical financial resources for Guam's recovery from the pandemic, put to rest the decades-old challenge of funding our EITC liabilities now and into the future, and lift thousands of our island's children from the depths of poverty with the increase, refund, and local government reimbursement of the Child Tax Credit.”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the bill meets the “historic challenge” the nation faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“President (Joe) Biden’s plan puts the needs of the people above all else—giving much needed relief to our frontliners and working people, accelerating our vaccine distribution program, and helping us to keep our schools open,” Leon Guerrero said. “Since the announcement of the American Rescue Plan, our Administration has advocated for Guam’s inclusion in all programs as well as the ultimate passage of this bill. It’s been a difficult year for us all, but to the people of Guam, help is on the way. We expect President Biden to sign the measure later this week.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said the “Biden-Harris Administration, along with our allies in Congress, have heeded the call of millions of people across the country and passed one of the most impactful pieces of legislation in decades.”

“The American Rescue Plan will not only provide direct relief to our people and help jumpstart our economic recovery but will save millions of lives,” Tenorio said. “Gov. Leon Guerrero and I will work with Del. San Nicolas, our federal partners, and government agencies to ensure an efficient rollout of the American Rescue Plan.”