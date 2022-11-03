Local, military officials to meet on housing needs

Government and military officials will be meeting today to discuss housing issues in light of anticipated increases in the military presence on island. The meeting will be a housing subcommittee working session of the Civil-Military Coordination Council.

Vera Topasna, the executive director of the Community Defense Liaison Office and the governor's appointed designee to the CMCC, said the meeting will focus on Guam's housing challenges, including the military's role and affordable housing needs on island.

"To be able to address that we need to know what the military, what they're looking at. In the (Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement) for the Marine realignment, we realize they did a housing impact, a socioeconomic impact, particularly for housing. But ... it's almost 10 years later. So, we understand that there's been some changes to the military's presence on the island," Topasna said.

Today will be an opportunity for the military to discuss its housing plans and what Guam may need to do as a community to accommodate military growth, as well as discuss the island's affordable housing issue and how the military impacts the rental market, according to Topasna.

"It's our first (reconvened) meeting. So, we're really just going to look at where were we when (the military) did the housing study, what studies have come out since then, and then where are we in that," she added.

Joint Region Marianas has stated that the U.S. Navy is committed to "reviewing all economic factors that contribute to Guam's housing landscape," and, in the spirit of the CMCC, they will do their "due diligence to ensure close collaboration with GovGuam in planning for current and future requirements."

Last week, the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board of directors authorized updated payment standards for the agency's Section 8 housing voucher program, which grants rental assistance to qualified families. Payment standards are based on fair market rent (FMR) values. The FMR represents the cost to rent a moderately-priced unit in the local housing market and is published annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The GHURA board set the payments standards to 105% of the local FMR, for one-bedroom to six-bedroom units, and to no more than 115% for reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities.

The topic led to discussions on housing affordability for working class families and the military's influence on rental prices, with GHURA officials stating that they needed to stay competitive with the military or risk their clients being unable to find housing.

One factor among others

A recent housing needs assessment commissioned by GHURA examined the buying power of military households as a factor in housing issues. The study stated that the Overseas Housing Allowance (OHA), a monthly stipend provided to military servicemen stationed in Guam, is high enough to support housing at the upper end of the rental market. Military personnel, with and without families, seeking housing off-base were expected to impact the local market, particularly rentals, both in terms of demand and price, according to the study.

Other housing issues highlighted by the study included the availability of labor at the time, infrastructure impacts and the rising cost of development, which was said to be a significant barrier to producing more affordable housing. Several factors contributed to higher development costs, including labor costs and the high cost of shipping construction materials "due to the Jones Act that requires Asian products to go to Hawaii then back to Guam," the study stated.

Overall, the assessment indicated that Guam homebuyers and renters were meeting up against significant housing prices.

GHURA Deputy Director Fernando Esteves is GovGuam's lead on the CMCC housing subcommittee, according to Topasna. GovGuam's housing team also includes other housing and infrastructure officials, herself and Carlotta Leon Guerrero, the governor's adviser for military and regional affairs, Topasna said. The JRM team includes representatives from the U.S. Marine Corps, the Navy, their housing officials and other military representatives.

The CMCC was established in 2010.

CMCC subcommittees, like the housing subcommittee, meet prior to a full CMCC meeting depending on priority issues, according to Topasna. She said officials are hoping to hold a full meeting in November, but that will depend on the schedules of the CMCC co-chairs.

The governor of Guam serves as co-chair of the CMCC, along with the JRM commander, or their designees.

Topasna said the CMCC was conceived particularly over the "construction tempo" for the Marine Corps realignment from Okinawa, Japan, to Guam.

"The CMCC allows the chief executives to discuss and have the chairs of their subcommittees on each side attend and discuss challenges, impacts, solutions and continue to work together," Topasna said.

There are a number of topics on the CMCC's radar, but construction is still the general chief issue, and housing challenges have become a critical concern related to that, she added.

"Some things have changed, missile defense, things like that, but the (CMCC) charter, and although it was specific to the Marine realignment, we're trying to address the overall. Because things have changed in terms of the military's movement and growth on the island. So, we've taken a little more broader overview of what's happening with the military," Topasna said.