Local, military projects to pause

For the second time in the COVID-19 pandemic, Guam construction activities will grind to a halt effective Saturday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services announced Thursday. An end date to the suspension was not provided.

This latest suspension of all construction projects includes work on the military bases, with GovGuam implementing a more far-reaching pause than the directive in September.

In September, GovGuam ordered an industrywide work pause, but in that prior moratorium, the military stated its Guam bases "continued essential military construction progress."

This time it will be a pause of construction activities islandwide, with the exception of regular maintenance work.

"Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, HVAC technicians, landscapers and other service providers may continue to operate for the limited purpose of providing services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and operation of residences and authorized businesses," according to the Public Health directive.

This latest halt on construction projects followed one of the largest clusters of COVID-19 cases in the industry.

Black Construction had disclosed a few days ago that hundreds of its close to 900 workers, including more than 300 in a workers' housing compound, tested positive for COVID-19. Black Construction volunteered to suspend all of its projects, worth more than $611 million on Guam, until its workforce regains its health. The majority of Black Construction projects on Andersen Air Force Base and elsewhere are in support of nearly 5,000 Marines who are being relocated to Guam from Okinawa.

Core Tech: 31 cases

And on Thursday, another major defense construction contractor, Core Tech International, confirmed 31 of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech.

The company reported its cases to Public Health.

The 31 CTI employees are in isolation and receiving daily medical treatment while being closely monitored, the company stated.

The company remains committed to assisting them in any way to help them fully recover, it stated in a press release.

CTI has approximately 1,300 workers who will be tested over the course of the next few days in an effort to identify those who may have the virus, including those who may be asymptomatic, and to ensure the entire workforce is healthy before they return to their job sites, the company stated. CTI has approximately $450 million in ongoing projects including for the military.

"Core Tech International has been fully committed to complying with all Centers for Disease Control and Department of Public Health and Social Services mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among our workforce and at our job sites," the company stated. "The health, safety and well-being of our employees and our community is paramount, and we have remained vigilant in mandating the use of masks, proper sanitization and social distancing."

“We would like to thank the Department of Public Health and Social Services for their assistance with our positive cases and facilitating mass testing for our entire workforce,” said Conchita Bathan, CTI chief executive officer. “We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and helping them get back to full health. We also want to express our gratitude for the assistance of the local medical community in helping us care for our affected workers.”

Workforce interconnected

"These companies have worksites throughout the island, including on military installations, government of Guam projects, and local private sector projects. Several construction companies work together on projects," Public Health stated.

"The emergence of this cluster and the threat presented by the substantial additional cases pose a significant danger to the public health of the construction workforce, industries associated with these projects, and the larger community. Immediate action is necessary to protect against further spread," DPHSS added.

Guam’s construction industry relies heavily on foreign labor, and a significant portion of the construction workforce is housed in temporary workforce housing, the JIC press release stated.

In Black Construction's case, its foreign workers have been under lockdown in the company's housing compound since March and were restricted to their job sites and housing compound because of the pandemic, the company has previously stated.

The first known case at Black Construction was a local worker who was in the same job site alongside foreign workers on H-2B visas.

The subcontractors and vendors of the affected companies will be included in contact tracing.

In September, the industrywide construction pause was prompted, in part by the COVID-19 spread in another company's workers' housing compound. The construction company that was involved in the September cluster of COVID-19 cases has not been officially named.

Public Health leaves it up to the private businesses to let the public know of their COVID-19 cases.