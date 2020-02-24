Local musician releases third album

Local musician Anthony Toves Barcinas is on Guam and brought his third album to share with the island as part of a “soft release.”

Suitably entitled “Mina’ Tres" (Third One) the compilation features several reimagined popular songs translated into CHamoru, including “About You” by the '70s Hawaiian pop duo Cecilio & Kapono, “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Leo Sayer’s massive 1977 hit “When I Need You.”

His first album was a CHamoru-inspired Christmas and worship compilation and the second was the 75th Liberation Day Anniversary which features an original track by Barcinas about Liberation Day inspired by a visit to a massacre site in 2013.

“I told myself one day I am going to write a song for the 75th Anniversary because it is monumental,” he said.

The second album also features a song Barcinas wrote for and dedicated to his mother, Terry Toves Barcinas.

“She is my angel,” he said, “I called it my Mother’s Day song,” he said.

Familial bonds run deep for Barcinas, who goes by the stage name “Nonu',” a nickname given to him as a child by his grandmother.

“My passion and goal in all of this is to share our language through music,” he said.

“Mina’ Tres” also has several unplugged, or “Mata” - meaning raw in CHamoru - tracks.

“It’s just me, my guitar and my voice,” he said.

Barcinas worked with a producer in Las Vegas -where he now lives - to create the entire album in 17-days.

Copies will be available at Chode Mart in Anigua at the end of March, he said.

Barcinas, while passionate about his music, is also very humble and said he produces music not for a financial gain but, “for the love of music, for the love of our language and the talent god has given me in translating our music.”

An additional benefit, he said, is possibly inspiring some of the “awesome” local upcoming artists on island to use the CHamoru language in song.

To learn more about his music or to purchase a copy or “Mina’ Tres,” email Barcinas at atbarci@gmail.com.