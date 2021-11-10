Senators, mayors and advisers to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero huddled with military officials on Tuesday to discuss regional security threats.

The briefing, which covered unclassified information, was offered at the request of Del. Michael San Nicolas, according to an invitation sent to local elected leaders by Joint Region Marianas. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, out of Hawaii, conducted the briefing virtually.

Participants were updated on the projected growth of regional threats in the years ahead, and were able to ask military officials questions, a press release from San Nicolas’ office stated.

"We can, with confidence, inform the people that your local leaders are as informed as your Congressman on the unclassified threats facing our island, and have sufficient information to better represent the people of Guam in the context of these threats," San Nicolas stated. "While we wished to extend this to greater public participation the U.S. military does not extend requested briefing opportunities to the general public for national security reasons, but we are very fortunate that much effort was made to do so for those elected to represent the people of Guam, and we extend our thanks to Adm. Nicholson, JRM, and INDOPACOM.”

Sen. Chris Duenas, the legislature’s minority leader, said he attended the brief and walked away with a better understanding of recent actions by America’s adversaries.

"They underscored there's a lot of activity out here. The United States is not only balancing their defense posture, but they also field a lot of humanitarian issues," he said, adding officials shared that 70% of the world’s natural disasters occur in the Indo-Pacific.

"We know that poverty in different situations has given rise to terrorism, to all kinds of things that happened in different areas of our region. And so it's so multifaceted what the United States Government does in this part of the world. It's really kind of an eye opener."

He also asked whether a years-old decision to scale down Guam’s military buildup in favor of a more mobilized, deployable force posture was still preferred today.

“While they couldn't get specific, they said it's certainly true that they're doing things in this region and areas where you wouldn't have thought of, so it was really kind of heartening to know that, while we get labeled the tip of the spear, really the region is the tip of the spear,” Duenas said.

Piti Mayor Jesse Alig, president of the Mayors' Council of Guam, told The Guam Daily Post that his fellow municipal leaders are now better equipped to respond to constituent concerns about regional security, and can “quell” any unsubstantiated fears they may have.

Response to threats

Sen. Telena Nelson, the only member of the Legislature currently serving in the military, also attended the unclassified briefing. Both she and Duenas said lawmakers weren’t presented with any information they could leverage into legislative action, but they recognized the value in the information shared.

“We're going to see China grow in their capabilities towards these multidomain operations, which is the land, sea, air and also their growth in space," she said.

“And some of the concerns that I have is what are Guam’s … noncombatant evacuation capabilities. So if we were to be overrun by perhaps China, what is our plan to evacuate the population or to protect them? Who would respond? Who would be in charge during this event? … Who will be the theater commander should any threat happen to us? Hopefully this will never happen. But it's something that we need to start thinking about.”

Nelson said she was told there are currently “limited” capabilities for a mass evacuation to occur.

The possible worst-case scenarios feed into a debated perspective about America’s local military presence, and whether Guam hosting deployed commands, nuclear craft, missile defense systems and other assets make the island safer, or a more attractive target for adversaries.

For Nelson, the answer boils down to a choice of which country has the ideals she supports.

“Whether we have the U.S. military or not, Guam will still be looked at as an opportunity to expand. And so really it seems that it's a determination on, ‘What team do we want to be on?’ Do we want to be on the team where we have democracy, we have capitalism, we have the ability to protest when we want to protest, we have the freedom to practice our own religions and our and our own civil rights? Or do we want to be on the other side of the other team where the government's going to tell you what to do? The government is going to censor what you watch. The government will do certain things to keep you in line. Which the team you want to be on?” she asked, later adding: “For me, I'd rather be on the team that gives me the right to practice my own religion. I can protest at any time. And the people run the government. I'd rather be on that team.”