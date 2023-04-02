Local officials promote tsunami awareness

Planning ahead and taking preventive measures can lessen the devastating effects of a natural disaster in communities.

In partnership with the National Disaster Preparedness Training Center, the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense will be hosting a tsunami awareness training from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at the GHS/OCD facility, according to a press release issued by the agency.

​​Participants in emergency management partnerships, residents and community volunteers, the government of Guam, as well as representatives from the military, the federal government, commercial businesses, and nonprofit organizations will be the focus of this training, according to GHS/OCD.

The no-cost course will enhance participants' capacity to support their organizations' tsunami preparedness and response efforts. According to the release, the training will also broaden their understanding of tsunami potential dangers, current assessment tools and products, and community response strategies for local and distant tsunamis.

To register, visit https://ndptc.hawaii.edu/training/delivery/3378/.

For more information, contact GHS/OCD training and exercise program manager, Patrick Leon Guerrero, at 671-475-9600 or email at pat.leonguerrero@ghs.guam.gov.