Local officials share condolences for Justice Ginsburg

Trailblazer and hero were among the words used to describe U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth B. Ginsburg, who died Saturday at the age of 87.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio issued the following statement: "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a legal giant. She was a trailblazer in gender equality and was instrumental in shaping the modern era of women’s rights. Justice Ginsburg was a steadfast champion of justice and lived her life with integrity and stalwart resilience. The world truly lost a hero today. May she rest in peace."

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas lauded Ginsburg's work.

"We have lost icons, pioneers, and real life heroes in this past year, and the passage of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a loss of a giant in our justice system, an embodiment of American courage, and a call to action for those of us who have taken the mortality of our heroes for granted."

Ginsburg first joined the U.S. Supreme Court in 1993. Known as a stalwart liberal, her passing gives President Donald Trump a chance to expand the conservative majority with a third appointment at a time of deep divisions in America with a presidential election looming, notes a Reuters report.

Ginsburg, a champion of women’s rights who became an icon for American liberals, died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said in a statement. Her departure could dramatically alter the ideological balance of the court, which currently has a 5-4 conservative majority, by moving it further to the right.

“We join every American in mourning the loss of the biggest champion of Democratic Ideals. Facing uncertainties, Justice Ginsburg assured every American that the ideals instilled in the Constitution will be upheld regardless of the political will of the time," stated Sarah Thomas Nededog, Democratic Party of Guam chairwoman.

"Today we take a moment of silence to honor Justice Ginsburg and her enormous efforts to bring equality and justice to higher standards. We extend our condolences to her family, colleagues and all who strive for these ideals in our nation and around the world."