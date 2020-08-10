A group of organizations held a humanitarian service project titled “Help Us Help the Homeless."

The Lions Clubs International of Guam, Soroptimist International of the Marianas, Rotary International Clubs of Guam and the Rotaract Club of the Marianas sought donations of bedding, towels, pillows and toiletries for the island’s homeless population.

These organizations are a part of larger international umbrella groups and represent men and women who are dedicated to service by helping the needs of the community, according to a press release.

Donors included: Lions Club International of Guam – District 204, Soroptimist International of the Marianas, Rotary Club of Guam, Rotary Club of Tumon Bay, Rotary Club of Northern Guam, Rotary Club of Guam Sunrise, Rotary E-Club of Pago Bay Guam, Rotaract Club of the Marianas, Office of Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, Office of Sen. Amanda Shelton, Office of Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee, Piti Mayor’s Office, Mayor Jesse Alig, Ordot-Chalan Pago Municipal Planning Council, Han Kook Wholesale, including Ina Lee and family, and Sanctuary Inc. of Guam.

Donations included, towels, shampoo, clothing, bed sheets, bottled water, hand sanitizer, powder, gloves, masks, pillow cases, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, socks and toiletry sets, among other items.

Wayne S.N. Santos and Candise Aragon coordinated the efforts among all the clubs and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor to properly distribute items where necessary for Guam’s homeless population. The donations will be distributed first to those hosted in the government shelter and then to those with immediate needs through the Guam Homeless Coalition and Catholic Social Service.

“This joint humanitarian service project displays the spirit of giving and coming together, which shows that unity can only yield great things for the community," Aragon said.

Guam has a homeless population of over 1,000 individuals including families with children. The organizations called on their members to give from their hearts and encourage the rest of the community to do whatever they can to help those in need. Santos said, “As we face challenges in this pandemic, we are reminded that giving goes a long way when it is done from the heart.”