The War in the Pacific National Historical Park, through a partnership with Environment for the Americas, is offering a paid internship to local adults.

The 12-week position is ideal for someone who enjoys being outdoors, fishing, exploring the park grounds and working with the island community, the U.S. National Park Service stated in a press release.

During the course of the summer internship, the selected “Fish and Feathers” intern will work with park rangers and partners to help promote safe and sustainable fishing along the park’s shores. One internship is available this year.

To be eligible, applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 30 – or 35 if the applicant is a military veteran, possess US citizenship or legal residence and have a strong interest or relevant experience in fishing, biology, aquaculture, recreation, environmental science, communications, education or other related fields.

The deadline to apply for the position is Feb. 20. More information can be found at https://environmentamericas.org/job/fish-feathers-intern-12/.