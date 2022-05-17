Local police, military investigating case of missing woman

A woman, around 23 years old, who may have possibly visited the Oka Point lookout in Tamuning, has gone missing.

Authorities were seen searching a car at the lookout's entrance and surrounding areas on Monday evening.

Military investigators were at the search scene but it's unclear what the missing woman's military affiliation is.

The Guam Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Section, Andersen Air Force Base's Office of Special Investigation and Guam Fire Department are conducting the missing person investigation.

"We are asking the community's assistance," according to a GPD statement.

Call police dispatch at 671-475-8473.

The woman, who hasn't been named, is described as caucasian with a light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. She's about 23 years old, 6 foot, 1 inch tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

No other information was available as of press time.