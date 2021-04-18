While former Guam psychiatrist Dr. Abner Pasatiempo is scheduled to appear in court May 14 regarding misdemeanor charges related to alleged incidents during his time at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, a similar issue before the Guam Board of Medical Examiners appears to be moving forward.

Discussions during a board meeting Wednesday indicated a professional on island in the same specialty as Pasatiempo has agreed to take on the case at the Guam Board of Medical Examiners. That will allow the board to save funding, according to the board chairman, Dr. Nathaniel Berg.

An individual from Hawaii was previously identified to review the matter but Berg said there hasn't been much work done yet.

"It made more sense that we were able to get somebody locally to do it for free," he said.

The on-island specialist hasn't received the files for the case, but Berg said he will ask that person to provide an estimate on how long it will take to conduct the review and develop an opinion for the board.

Patient complaints

Pasatiempo was not mentioned by name during discussions about pending GBME complaints but his reinstatement issue was discussed later. He is facing several complaints from former patients, alleging inappropriate physical contact, according to prior board discussions. Six complaints were filed in 2019 and a seventh was filed in 2020.

Pasatiempo is now seeking reinstatement on Guam, and to settle the complaints in order to find employment in Alaska.

Berg said that there were concerns about three of the complaints – one was waiting for medical records and two were pending consent forms.

Discussions Wednesday indicated complainants declined to provide the consent forms. Those cases will have to be dropped if the forms are not provided, Berg said.

Criminal charges

Meanwhile, a second summons was issued at the Superior Court of Guam for Pasatiempo on April 5, according to the Office of the Attorney General. An affidavit of service is pending.

Pasatiempo faces criminal misdemeanor charges, accused of official misconduct and harassment for allegedly touching a patient inappropriately and making suggestive comments and gestures to others during his time at Behavioral Health.

The offenses allegedly occurred during appointments or sessions with Pasatiempo between March 2018 and December 2019.