Local program delays war claims funds, says delegate

Guam has yet to get actual federal reimbursement for the $11 million in local funds that it used to advance the payment of war claims, while the remaining World War II survivors and their heirs have yet to get any payments.

Del. Michael San Nicolas on Wednesday said these delays are a result of the local payment program, which the Treasury Department needs to reconcile first before releasing funds.

"This kind of circles back to why I was always kind of going off about the local program potentially causing delays," he said. "Right now, Treasury is still working to reconcile the local program."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office had yet to comment on the delegate's statement. Press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin said they are preparing for a Thursday informational briefing.

That briefing, called by the Legislature's committee on public accountability, is focused on GovGuam's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senators have asked the governor to use the anticipated $11 million reimbursement for local war claims payments, to provide direct assistance to residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Unfortunately the reconciliation of the local program is an issue," San Nicolas said.

In mid-April, San Nicolas announced the Treasury was sending out letters to all Guam war reparation claimants who received final award letters from the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission.

The letter from the Treasury explains the payment process and includes a payment voucher. Claimants must complete and return the voucher to the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service in order to receive payments, San Nicolas stated.

A month later, the logistics work is still taking place.

"But the act's already passed, the money is already there. We're just having to again work through some of the challenges, but we're on them," San Nicolas said.

His office continues to get calls from those who are awaiting war claims payments.

Only those who have not executed an agreement that assigned their claims to GovGuam will be receiving the war claims payments from the U.S. Treasury, San Nicolas said.

Treasury is also inundated with COVID-19 pandemic-related issues at this time, he added.

For months, San Nicolas and the governor battled over a local program to use local funds to advance the payment of war claims for still-living World War II survivors. San Nicolas said it could derail the payments for a large number of war survivors and their families.