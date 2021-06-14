Local programs offer options for domestic abuse survivors

Not too long ago, the Alee Shelter gathered a group of domestic violence survivors. Leilani Naholowaa, the shelter's program manager, said many were "oblivious" that they were being abused.

"They're just like, 'I'm being the archetype of the good mother and the good wife and the good girlfriend, or the good, strong island woman," she told The Guam Daily Post.

A cycle of abuse can begin as a gradual period of growing isolation, according to Naholowaa. Some of the signs may seem inconsequential at the time.

"Like keeping away her family members, making excuses for why he couldn't get things done, making excuses for why they can't go to family gatherings. Or doing things like saying, 'I'm not well' at the expense of her children," she said. "Eventually it turns into arguments, the put-downs and harassment."

Cynthia Cabot, executive director of the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault & Family Violence, said she has seen many times survivors who don't see the signs of domestic violence for themselves until it escalates to physical abuse and death.

"It's really unfortunate, but it does come to someone's life being taken, and I know that's not unusual here on Guam."

'No one, easy answer'

Cabot advocates for survivors to find the right solution for themselves, starting with being able to identify what a healthy relationship looks like.

"We want to be able to empower victims and survivors because they are in the situation best to understand the abuser and to understand the other circumstances. There's really no one easy answer. There are as many answers as there are individuals involved or impacted by violence, especially domestic violence," she said.

Victims often don't seek services because they assume police will become involved, according to Cabot. But programs like Victim Advocates Reaching Out do not require a crime to be reported before offering assistance. Those experiencing domestic violence can call Guam Legal Services Corp. for protective or restraining orders.

"Our stance is, inasmuch as we want folks to report the crime, I think it's more important for them to seek services," Cabot said. "We need to prevent it to begin with, because once it gets to that level where we start doing intervention and it escalates, sometimes we don't have a perfect answer."

Naholowaa said because of the complexities in each situation, it is not advisable to rely on one option over another, even if it is a judicial order.

"That piece of paper is not going to stop somebody who wants to kill you or hurt you, from doing so. That breaks my heart, but a restraining order is not going to stop that guy; they don't care. If they cared, or had any kind of sense to begin with, the abuser, the perpetrator wouldn't have done it in the first place," Naholowaa said.

Both also said it is important for co-workers, friends and family who become outcry witnesses to be armed with information to help, along with a supportive approach.

"Be a community advocate – not one who will decide what to do, to give legal advice, to be a therapist. But be armed with the information to be able to say, 'Maybe you should call this agency or this other program.' Because that will at least be helping them make the decision best for them," Cabot said. "If it's somebody you know, someone you care for that is in this kind of a situation, you can help. You can be a part of the solution by being informed, by knowing the program information."

Naholowaa said holding a safe space can also make a difference.

"Sometimes people just need someone there to listen so that when they share their story, they can hear themselves. Maybe not even understand, but respect where I am at the moment," she said. "And not say, 'Why don't you just leave him?' That's one of the worst things you can do to someone you love, is tell them what to do. Because they already know they're in a bad situation. The fact that they're finally talking about it shows courage."

Cabot added that other vulnerable populations are victims of the same crimes, not just those victimized by romantic partners.

"We mustn't forget our elders are being abused, sometimes by their family members – it's really unfortunate that it happens in our community. And with June being Pride Month, therein is also another vulnerable population: the LGBTQ community. So we've got our hands full when we talk about domestic violence."