Local proposal: $400 for singles, $800 for couples

Eight lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan measure intended to provide financial support to families as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt incomes. It is the latest in a long line of measures introduced to provide relief as Guam waits for the release of federal aid.

The Recovery Income Support and Empowerment, or RISE, Act would authorize the governor to transfer up to $15 million to the Department of Revenue and Taxation to fund cash payments for eligible individuals.

Individual filers can get $400 from the RISE Act and joint filers can get $800.

Anyone who filed either a 2018 or 2019 tax return and has an adjusted gross income of up to $40,000 is eligible under the RISE Act.

In the case of joint tax filers, people who make up to $80,000 are eligible.

The RISE Act also gives DRT the option of disbursing payments electronically to any account authorized by the eligible recipient.

The bill allows the governor to draw from fiscal 2020 General Fund appropriations, special fund appropriations, the 2% reserve and funds placed into the war claims fund.

Responding to the RISE Act, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the bill was similar to what the federal government was trying to do in terms of financial assistance.

"If I'm going to find $15 million, that's not enough. Because my estimates in terms of the one-time tax rebate is anywhere from $130 million to as high as $150 million. So $15 million isn't going to provide for everyone," Leon Guerrero said.

The governor said she thinks GovGuam needs to work with the federal program, but in the interim, she is looking at ways to advance payment of the federal assistance to individuals, if possible.

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee, a sponsor to the RISE Act, said the local legislation will not take or reduce cash assistance Guam residents stand to receive from the federal government.

"The intention is for this to be a bridge policy in addition to – not in replacement of – any portion of the federal stimulus DRT is working on at the moment," stated Lee.

"The bill proposes $15 million in transfers and subsequent spending, but does not include this sum being reimbursed by local or federal revenue headed our way."