Local restaurants expect sales to pick up as arrivals increase

With the increase of tourists on Guam, one restaurant is anticipating a boost in sales from visitors across the globe and another dine-in establishment is reopening.

The island’s economy relies heavily on the tourism industry, which took a major hit starting in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic reached Guam’s shores.

But the island's tourism industry seems to be picking back up.

Guam Visitors Bureau reported in August that tourists arrivals are up 16% from the projected forecast.

Dave Alcorn, owner of GFS Group, which runs King's restaurant and Ruby Tuesday and holds a number of military contracts, shared that his businesses weren’t heavily impacted in the last two years since the start of the global pandemic.

“It's actually pretty interesting that our sales aren't too bad considering there are little to no tourists on the island at the moment,” said Alcorn. “On the tourism business, obviously we've all been under the impression for years that it is the major part of our economy, and somewhat it is, but I would say mostly driving the employment demographics.”

Guam consumers and relief programs, both federally and locally funded, played a role in stabilizing operations, he noted.

“The last 2 1/2 years we've all done fairly well,” Alcorn said. "Of course, the federal aid has helped quite a bit, but even now with the federal aid not available for the past nine or 10 months and retail businesses moving forward, especially the restaurants – we're not necessarily as profitable as we used to be, but we still are able to stay alive, which is something. I always thought we couldn’t survive or make do without tourists and that's kind of an interesting discovery what we've gone through."

Anyone driving or strolling through Tumon may have noticed the growing number of tourists. Because of that, Alcorn told The Guam Daily Post that sales could be rising once again.

“It stands to reason that when tourists come back up to previous levels, pre-COVID levels, you would think that restaurants and the retail sector as a whole could grow double-digits for the following three to four quarters,” Alcorn said.

'Tough business environment'

Unfortunately, businesses including California Pizza Kitchen, Beachin' Shrimp, Eat Street Grill, Pika's Cafe and Little Pika's are still hurting from the damage to the island's economy, according to owner Darren Talai.

"Overall, our businesses are still struggling. Sales picked up marginally in June and have remained rather flat through August," said Talai. "The cost of doing business has skyrocketed, so it's a very tough business environment these past several months. We saw a slight uptick with the restart of tourism. However, the numbers are nowhere near 2019 numbers. Our contacts in the hotel industry are saying that the next couple of months don’t look too good from a room-booking standpoint, so we have a ways to go in terms of economic recovery."

He did confirm that his restaurants have seen a slight increase in tourist traffic.

"We have seen the restart of tourists coming back, but only a trickle when compared to 2019. Most are Korean tourists thus far," Talai said.

He acknowledged that his restaurants could be thriving once again if and when tourism picks back up on the island.

"Tourism is the heart of Guam’s economy, so yes, tourism is essential for almost every business on Guam, and more importantly, job creation for Guam's population," Talai said.

IHOP in Tumon reopening this month

Meanwhile, with the tourism industry seeing a steady climb, one eatery will be offering its menu to residents and visitors of Guam once again.

After more than 2 1/2 years, IHOP in Tumon will soon be reopening for business.

IHOP, geared toward the tourism market, recently held a job fair looking to hire 30 employees to fill positions such as servers, hosts, cooks, dishwashers, supervisors and a manager.

Shenniel Jalos, general manager for the Tumon IHOP location, shared that the restaurant hopes to open up its doors once again later this month.

The scheduled reopening is attributed to the rise in tourist arrivals.

“There's definitely a lot, but I currently work at LongHorn Steakhouse more than IHOP and there, our tourist count is higher than local,” said Jalos. “I don't think it has something to do with locals not coming in. It's just there's so much tourism. So every day our average for tourists is 150. And every week we have at least 1,500 tourists coming down to our restaurant. Obviously, if you think about it, if they're able to come up here to eat, I know there's more down there. And we were planning to open it anyway. It's just, I think, the perfect time to just start and encourage everybody to open.”

'We're still going to stay safe'

Even with Guam recording nearly 600 COVID-19 cases last week, according to the numbers provided by the Joint Information Center, IHOP isn't too worried about the virus pushing back their plans to reopen.

“That's always our concern, but you know, we will take extra precautions and adapt to the times,” she said. “And then move forward from COVID and we're still going to stay safe and take precautions that we need. But other than that, I hope that we just move forward.”

The pancake house, located in Tumon, was the only restaurant in the local franchise to shut down.