Businesses on the island and stateside are partnering to raise money for families and farmers who are hurting in the wake of Typhoon Mawar.

The two-pronged effort was launched by local company Denanche’ Drizzle alongside Calibis Brand and Prubechu Restaurant, two California operations with Guam roots.

Funds will go toward families to help rebuild their homes and purchase necessities. Likewise, farmers in Talo’fo’fo' who have lost their entire crop of hot pepper, banana, cucumber and other produce will get some direct relief.

Pika Fejeran, co-owner of Denanche’ Drizzle, told the Post she and her partners want to help people who are struggling to get back on their feet.

“The pandemic was pretty intense. But I want to say that the recovery from the typhoon is going even harder because at least (during) the pandemic, we had our home(s). There's so many families today that ... literally have nowhere to go, and they're at the government shelters. They're not able to go to work. They're not making money. It's terrible,” she said.

GoFundMe for families

The Stand With Guam GoFundMe campaign is meant to be a “beacon of hope amidst the storm’s darkness,” according to the campaign’s web page.

“Our brothers out in California, they really rallied real quickly after the storm hit and realized that (Guam) was in bad shape,” said Fejeran.

She said Tomas O’Mallan and AJ O’Mallan, of Calibis, along with Shawn Naputi and Shawn Camacho, of Prubechu, took the lead in the campaign.

“I know (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) is on island, and it's doing the same, right, providing grants and money to help people rebuild. But, in the meantime, you know, there's families that are living in tents, or living in the government shelters, that, you know, they need help. Now, a lot of them are out of jobs because businesses haven't opened up yet,” Fejeran told the Post.

The campaign is working with three families from Dededo and Barrigada, including one family of about 40 that is now living in a government shelter after their compound was destroyed. The campaign also has been helping out an elderly couple and their children who are unable to clean up their damaged property.

"That's what we've been focusing on for the last couple of days, going up there and doing hard labor to help them clear the property of trees, you know, kind of get their property into a condition that is actually livable for them,” Fejeran said

No funds have been disbursed yet, and the campaign is checking in with FEMA to determine what the best way to assist these families is, and to ensure that any federal aid isn't jeopardized.

The campaign has a goal of raising $20,000, and had collected more than $4,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Donations can be made at the campaign’s web page: www.gofundme.com/f/stand-with-guam

Hand up for farmers

With local farmers facing upward of 90% crop loss after Mawar, Denanche’ Drizzle also is working to help out some local producers whose crops help keep people’s plates spicy, Fejeran said.

Money contributed to the Denanche’ Farms Recovery Fund will go toward several farmers in the south who were hit hard by the storm.

“We've been working with them since 2020. You know, they've been planting rows and rows of hot pepper plants. And they were able to harvest, I think, 30 pounds of hot peppers before the storm hit, which we're so grateful for because the storm destroyed their entire crops. And they weren't just growing hot peppers. They were growing bananas, cucumbers, like all kinds of crops that feed our island,” Fejeran told the Post.

“To be a farmer in normal time is hard work. Hard work that not many ... people choose to do. So, we just want to, you know, give as much as we can to them - to encourage them to keep going.”

Contributions to the farm recovery fund can be made at: https://www.denanche.com/shop-denanche