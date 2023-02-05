Local students to miss national spelling bee

Guam students will not be able to compete in the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee this year, as the qualifying round for a spot in the national competition has been canceled.

Pacific Daily News announced its decision to pull out from its sponsorship of this year’s local event, due to unforeseen circumstances, according to a release from the newspaper.

This means that there will be no one to represent Guam at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland in 2023.

The regional spelling bee had been tentatively scheduled for March 25, but according to PDN, it was unable to continue to sponsor the event.

In the release, PDN stated it hopes to be able to bring the competition back in 2024.

“We understand the importance of this event to our local and regional communities and have worked with many partners and sponsors throughout the years to ensure our students in the region are represented at the national competition. We are saddened by the unfortunate choice to cancel this year’s event and are looking forward to working with future partners to bring the competition back for our students next year,” stated Rindraty Limtiaco, president of Pacific Daily News.

According to Rebecca McCarter, E.W. Scripps media specialist, the Scripps National Spelling Bee held its first competition in 1925, and it is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program.

“The purpose of the Scripps National Spelling Bee is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives,” McCarter stated in December 2022.

The deadline for schools to enroll in the 2023 spelling bee has already passed, as it was Jan. 31 for most regions.

Local spelling bees are held throughout the fall and early 2023, and regional bees run Feb. 1 through March 31.

This year will mark the 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held from May 30 to June 1 at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.