Local volunteers push for Bernie Sanders' nomination

A group of Guamanians has organized to push for Sen. Bernie Sanders as the Democratic party’s nominee for president in the 2020 general election.

While Guam residents cannot vote for president in general elections, they can help choose the eventual party nominees by voting in Guam’s caucuses if they’re locally registered and legally permitted to vote.

The “Guam for Bernie Sanders” group gathered Monday night at the Harmon McDonald's restaurant to strategize their efforts ahead of Guam’s May 2 caucus.

“Sanders' most popular plans include implementing Medicare for All for residents of all states and territories, addressing global climate change, making public colleges and universities tuition-free, and raising the minimum wage,” according to a press release.

So far, volunteers have identified 12 individuals representing Guam’s diverse population who are interested to run as pledged delegates to represent Guam in the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee this July, the release states.

Politicos and polls have said Sanders is the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination. He was polling at the top spot ahead of Wednesday night’s Nevada debate.

"In the last couple of weeks, we've heard how Bernie's vision has inspired people and volunteers in Guam to mobilize and believe in a society that's works for ALL of us," said Rikki Orsini, a delegate for Sanders in the 2016 Democratic Guam Caucus. "Bernie's platform addresses critical issues important to the people of Guam, such as ensuring that public schools in Guam receive equitable federal funding and eliminating burdensome medical debt that plagues many in our community."

Sanders' 2016 campaign adopted a platform addressing many Guam-specific issues, including support for self-determination and voting representation in Congress for Guam and other U.S. territories, the release states.