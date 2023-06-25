Local youth workshop teaches key relationship-building skills

Island youth who participated in the Empower Workshop learned critical skills about self-awareness, building relationships and handling rejection.

Based on a curriculum written by Timmy De La Cruz and Lisa Linda Natividad – Navigating Personal Wellbeing & Sexuality: A Facilitator's Guide for Working with Chuukese and CHamoru Communities – the facilitators spent a week with kids having conversations that some parents may shy away from.

“A lot of the things we are noticing looking at some data coming out of (Guam Department of Education) is that we see a lot of disciplinary issues and so what we want to do is allow the kids to have the tools to have relationship development and healthy communication,” said Francine Naputi, core facilitator. “We are finding that, sometimes, maybe adults don’t know how to, kind of, really brief them on these things, like how to even talk to them about it.”

The second cohort of the workshop included kids up to the age of 13, an age when, Naputi said, many young people start dating.

“They are starting to have crushes on each other, they’re building lifelong friendships. A lot of us may have met our best friends at this age. And so it’s, how do you build those healthy communication skills that will, kind of, go with you until adulthood. We try to do that for the kids here,” Naputi said.

On the first day of the workshop, participants got to know one another and themselves.

The curriculum was built around culture, with the facilitators using legends from Guam and Chuuk to break the ice before diving into conversations about dating.

“So, in Micronesian communities, some places have what’s called the 'love stick' and so they carve, like, a piece of wood and, through the thatched roof, they would, sort of, push the stick in. … Based on the carving, they would be able to identify who was the person who was putting the stick in the thatched roof,” Naputi explained. “From there, the person that is meant to receive it could either push the stick out as a means to say, 'No, I am not interested,' … and if you pulled the stick in, that was consent that I would like to pursue this further and see where it goes.”

Facilitators spoke of the importance of consent and how to deal with rejection.

“What does it mean to say, 'Yes, I do want to get to know you,' and then, also what do you do when you may get rejected. Sometimes, even as adults, when we get rejected we don’t know how to handle that, so we also try to build coping skills with kids,” Naputi said.

The workshop was funded by the Bureau of Women’s Affairs through a grant from the Guam Economic Development Authority.