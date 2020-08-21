Lockdown: 105 new cases

With 105 new cases on island and the sixth death related to the novel coronavirus, the governor is placing the island on lockdown beginning noon today.

“Six times I have had to deliver the gravest announcement a governor can make,” she said. “Along with this significant increase in confirmed cases, this most recent tragedy indicates that we cannot decrease our vigilance, we cannot become comfortable, and we cannot surrender to complacency.”

The 70-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Guam Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, the governor said. Health officials swabbed him and his results came back positive. The governor noted he had multiple comorbidities.

The 105 new cases are from 962 samples tested by the Department of Public Health and Social Services and its partners. With more than 30,692 tests conducted since March and 704 of those confirmed positive, the positivity rate is 2.27%.

The governor noted that the lockdown aims to help ensure the number of people requiring health care doesn’t go “beyond the capacity of our health care system.”

“To prevent this from becoming our future, even stronger measures need to be taken,” she stated.

“All businesses will be closed with the exception of grocery stores, health care operations, including pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, hardware stores, and those operations critical to health, shelter, and the preservation of life.”

The Joint Information Center also confirmed that more police officers and Guam Department of Education employees also tested positive for COVID-19.

Officers, school employees test positive

With the recently confirmed four cases, a total of nine police officers have now tested positive for COVID-19. Although the Guam Police Department has seen an uptick with positive COVID-19 cases within the past few days, this does not affect operations in providing the needs for the community, according to JIC.

JIC also confirmed two COVID-19 cases at the Guam Department of Education, one at Simon Sanchez High School and another at John F. Kennedy High School.

GDOE reported seven COVID-19 cases over the past seven days prior to the cases that were confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Hospital cases

There are 13 COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized, and the intensive care unit’s five COVID-19 beds are filled. Three of those in the ICU are on ventilators and are in their 30s, the governor stated.

“No matter how young, healthy and active you are, you are still at risk – and you are putting others at risk, too,” she stated.

Among the age groups of those who’ve tested positive:

• 0-9: 22

• 10-19: 51

• 20s: 182

• 30s: 144

• 40s: 104

• 50s: 99

• 60s: 68

• 70s: 24

• 80s: 9

• 90s: 1

The number of active cases is 317, according to the Joint Information Center report, marking the first time the island breached 300.

The governor noted 28% of the total confirmed cases were recorded in the last couple of weeks alone.

“Statistically speaking, we can anticipate that 20% of these cases will end up in the hospital, which is already reaching its capacity,” she said.

In March, officials noted that Guam’s total hospital bed count is 250. Total ICU beds that have the personnel to cover them are 13 and of those five are designated for COVID-19 patients – a limit GMH has already reached.

Military bases

Parallel to the governor’s actions, Joint Region Marianas announced that Andersen Air Force Base and Naval Base Guam are now in Health Protection Condition C.

A press release was sent out around 3:30 p.m. Thursday saying the heightened condition is effective immediately.

While there are no changes to installation access for eligible persons, AAFB and NBG "may institute changes to individual base amenities as required to maintain mission readiness."

Of the total number of cases, 578 are civilian and 126 are military service members, according to the JIC report.

Additionally, of the test results released Thursday, 444 samples were tested by Naval Hospital Guam and 71 of those were positive.

One week

The governor said she hopes the lockdown will last one week.

“To the people of Guam, we know the deep well of strength that has brought us through every storm of man and nature. We will survive this too,” she stated.

“Last, I am asking all of you to stay home unless you have no other choice. If we can do this for a short time, I believe we will be in a better place.”