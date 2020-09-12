Lockdown could delay sentencing for jury tampering defendant

A man who admitted to his part in tampering with the jury in a major federal drug case wants his sentencing hearing delayed because of the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Defense attorney William Gavras made the request Friday on behalf of defendant William Mantanona to delay the Sept. 16 sentencing.

He cited the ongoing stay-at-home order, which had been extended another week for the island.

The defense also plans to have witnesses testify during sentencing, which court documents state cannot be done virtually.

William Mantanona and his brother, John "Boom" Mantanona, a former Guam police officer and former FBI Task Force officer, were both accused of jury tampering.

William Mantanona has since pleaded guilty to making a false statement.

He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to his plea agreement.

William Mantanona admitted that between Oct. 11, 2018, and Nov. 2, 2018, he met with a juror in the federal drug case against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser to discuss a not-guilty vote. The FBI has identified the juror as Gregorio Concepcion Tyquiengco, who was also arrested on a charge of contempt of court. Court documents state that in a recorded conversation between William Mantanona and his brother, John Mantanona allegedly asked his brother to call the juror and attend the trial in order to "surprise" the juror. John Mantanona is being tried separately for his alleged role in the jury tampering scheme.

William Mantanona admitted he lied about knowing the juror and speaking to the juror about the trial when he was questioned by Homeland Security Investigation special agent Erwin Fejeran.

John Mantanona is scheduled back in court for a status hearing on Nov. 13.