Another week at home is what the governor has ordered.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday extended the stay-at-home order through noon Sept. 18.

“Every day when I hear the results of our positive cases, and I hear that it isn’t 80 or 90 and it’s 40 maybe or 50, it gives me hope that one day we will lift those restrictions," the governor said. "As soon as I start seeing more decline in the numbers and as soon as I start seeing less hospitalizations, which can happen, I will certainly be lifting the restrictions. I don’t want to keep these restrictions. I want us to work together to lift the restrictions."

Her announcement follows an early Thursday morning confirmation of the island’s 21st COVID-19-related fatality: a 74-year-old woman who reportedly had comorbidities.

On Thursday evening, a 22nd fatality was also confirmed: a 59-year-old man with medical conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. He was a known positive case and was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on Sept. 8.

“In less than one month we have lost 16 souls to this virus," the governor had said prior to the 22nd fatality announcement. "Over 70% of total cases were confirmed in August and September alone. We are seeing people being admitted quicker than they were at the beginning of the pandemic. This is because while the rate of COVID spread has plateaued due to our declaration of PCOR1, it has not yet begun to decline at the rate necessary to allow our health care system to fully recover," she said. "And we’ve noticed they are sicker, too. If our numbers don’t change, I’m afraid we will reach a point where our hospital is so full of COVID patients that we may not have room to treat any other ailment. And doctors may be forced to choose who should be treated because we lack the resources to do so."

There are no changes to the current restrictions, according to the governor.

“I do want to open those restaurants. I do want to open a lot of stuff that’s going to help us get back to a normal life. But I also don’t want to do it without knowing with confidence that we are on our way to containing this virus,” she said. “We can’t let this virus defeat us. We must not, or our whole island will just suffer.”

The governor said the island remains in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.