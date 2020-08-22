Lockdown gets mixed reactions

Renee Pope was among the dozen or so standing in line at Pay-less Supermarket in Tamuning, hoping to do some grocery shopping about an hour and a half before the governor's latest executive order went into effect on Friday.

"I'm trying to get some supplies just to tide us over," Pope said. "Some food and some cleaning stuff if they have any, ... just to be on the safe side because we don't know how crazy the lines are."

The executive order was in force by noon, limiting public access to government agencies, temporarily closing noncritical businesses and requiring residents to practice strict isolation, as well as closing public parks and beaches to all activities, among other restrictions.

While beaches were closed, the governor's office did clarify that people who go out fishing for sustenance are allowed to be on the waterfront or to launch fishing boats, according to governor's press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

The day prior, Guam saw its largest surge in positive COVID-19 results to date – at 105 confirmed in one day – and its sixth death of a COVID-19-positive individual, prompting the governor to announce Thursday that she would require nonessential businesses to close. The additional restrictions were included in the executive order, which are set to last an initial period of one week, or up to Aug. 28.

Residents were out in line at banks and supermarkets Friday morning, and roads were as busy as they had been during this last month of eased regulations. By Friday afternoon, traffic appeared subdued and the lines of the morning had subsided.

Stocking up

Pope, who hadn't stocked up on supplies during the island's initial lockdown in March, said she learned from that experience.

"For example, when they were buying up all the tissue, you couldn't find any. I believe now it's the paper towels that are hard to find," Pope said.

She did agree with what the governor was doing, to a certain degree.

"It's for the safety of the island. Most people probably won't agree, but look at the numbers," Pope said. "I have to really evaluate, but I will say pretty much in the closing of this, God bless Guam, and hopefully, everything turns out good."

If there was something more Pope would like to see, she said as she stood waiting beneath the full force of the late morning sun on Friday, it would be that the elderly and individuals with disabilities be prioritized as businesses practice social distancing.

More questions, concerns

Gerard, who wanted to be referred to by his first name, said he arrived at the Bank of Guam in Hagåtña just a little after 11 a.m. to finish errands. He heard through social media that the banks would be closing by noon.

"I understand it's just a fluid thing. We can have anywhere from 0 to 105 (cases) like we did (Thursday). So it's totally understandable," Gerard said about the decision to further restrict the island.

He said he is worried, however, about how things might pan out moving forward.

"With one-third of our economy pretty much dead, which is tourism, revenues are pretty much going to be nonexistent. A lot of people are on furlough or have drastically reduced hours," Gerard said.

He hasn't been furloughed, but Gerard said he would not be surprised if that did happen should the situation last longer than a couple of weeks.

"We just hope an end will come to this soon. Although I wouldn't be surprised if we go into 2021 and (still deal with this)," he added.

Alarming numbers

Leah Truong said she learned about Thursday's 105 positive cases through posts on Facebook. It scared her, she said. On Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 63.

"Even for a day you hear two or three, that's already alarming. What more 105?" she added.

Truong said she believes Guam really needed the tighter restrictions and she preferred a total shutdown of the island.

"I know there are some side effects of this for the economy side of Guam ... Probably for just two weeks they should really have stricter lockdown. Only the essentials, I suppose, they'll consider to open," Truong said.

Also of concern to Truong is how the government would ensure that residents are following regulations.

"I hope they even consider road blocking again. I think it would really help ... because the people would be controlled," she said. "Anything that will help the lockdown to control or minimize people going out or something because that could really help if we're going to get worse."

Private sector feeling weight of pandemic

Sharon O'Mallan sat with her granddaughter in the comfortable shade of their umbrella within the park space in front of the Guam Museum, just before noon on Friday. She wanted to take her granddaughter out for some sunlight. She knew she wouldn't be able to use the park under the new order.

The extent of the order is not necessary, O'Mallan said. A retiree, O'Mallan said she has been lifelong private sector worker. While she empathizes with those affected by COVID-19, O'Mallan doesn't view the restrictions as being fair to private businesses.

"I can see the governor's position, but at the same time, I think a lot of people have invested a lot of money, time and effort into social distancing ... into making their workplace safer ... and it's been very financially draining," she said. The same can be said of private schools, O'Mallan added.

"The government of Guam continues to get paid, so they don't necessarily feel the effect that the private sector does, and the private sector is the one that fuels the government of Guam payroll," she said.

O'Mallan believes Guam should have stayed at PCOR3 and continued to slowly open the island.

"We're shutting down for another week. What if the numbers come down and then we open again? And then the numbers go up again. Are we going to shut down again? Is this going to be like every other week ... it's really dizzying," she said.

"This, too, will pass. It's just that I feel sad for the businesses, for the kids that have to stay home," O'Mallan added later.