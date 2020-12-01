The line for Catholic Social Service’s Giving Tuesday food distribution extended about a half mile from outside the gates of the organization to Route 16 in Barrigada to Tyre Depot as early as 8 a.m.

“We actually started earlier than 9 o’clock because there was already a line,” said Diana Calvo, Catholic Social Service executive director.

The distribution will continue through 4 p.m. today or as long as supplies last.

“Our mission is hunger prevention and poverty reduction,” Calvo said, noting that food security is a challenge with more than 30,000 local residents having lost their jobs or working reduced hours.

The organization has a food pantry but Calvo said they want to make the food available to more people on Giving Tuesday.

“We’re hoping to distribute a thousand food bags,” she said.

She said the bags include canned and dried foods but the organization also purchased some fresh produce, as well as eggs and bread “so that families can put together a very wholesome, healthy meal.”

The organization also continues to accept donations for its pantry, including canned and dried foods as well as hygiene products.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities. It's celebrated in most participating communities on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving Day, which falls on Dec. 1 this year.