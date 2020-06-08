Long lines for renewals at business license office

Rental property owners Susan and Narciso Ibit had to wait three months to apply for a business license renewal because of the closure of government of Guam offices during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The wait continued for them on Thursday as they spent about three hours in line to file the paperwork.

"We tried in March but everything was closed," Susan Ibit said.

The Ibits, and others seeking to apply for or renew a business license, were directed to apply at the Department of Public Works instead of the Department of Revenue and Taxation, where the business license office is normally located.

"We got here at about 10 (a.m.) and there was a long line, a lot of people waiting, and there are people inside. We didn't expect (this)," Susan Ibit said.

By about 1 p.m. more than two dozen customers were lined up outside with the couple. There was one office representative serving customers at that time.