Longer hours prevent GSWA delays

The Guam Solid Waste Authority is currently operating four packer trucks, a few short of a full fleet. But despite the current shortage in equipment, the agency isn't behind on trash collection due to working double shifts, according to GSWA board discussions Thursday.

However, in addition to the wear and tear on the vehicles, working double shifts also means trash collections can last into the evening.

The GSWA board discussed its fleet status during a regularly scheduled meeting Thursday.

The agency does also have two mini packer trucks available, but one was down waiting for parts, according to the discussions. The agency also has six residential packer trucks down waiting for parts. Two of the downed residential packer trucks may be available by next week. However, GSWA would still be running on double shifts for trash collection Monday through Thursday until more packer trucks are operable.

A full fleet, where one truck covers one route, would require at least seven trucks.

"Three trucks will have to do two routes a day, that's why you're collecting till evening," GSWA Chairman Andrew Gayle said during the meeting. "These truck issues are causing an increase in maintenance fees, they're causing an increase in overtime, but we have to collect the trash."

The majority of trucks have gone through hydraulic failures. Required parts are not readily in stock and GSWA tends to wait to know if there are rebuild kits available. The agency is working on stocking up parts that normally require replacing.

Recycling pickup

Board member Peggy Denney wanted to know if GSWA is current on recycling collections, noting that she's been told by constituents that their recycling hadn't been picked up for weeks.

Recycling runs are now done on Fridays, on a staggered schedule.

The first and third Fridays of the month cover routes traveled on Mondays and Wednesdays. The second and fourth Fridays cover Tuesday and Thursday routes, with GSWA working up to 5:30 p.m. or sometimes up to 8:30 p.m. to complete recycling runs on Fridays, according to the discussions at the meeting.