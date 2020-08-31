Families eligible to receive a one-time $500 pandemic cash benefit will have to wait longer for the aid, because the local law that created it still needs a legislative fix.

The proposed rules for the $10 million program under the "Ayuda I Mangafa" Help For Families Program Act also still need to be adopted by the Legislature.

Sen. Amanda Shelton on Tuesday introduced Bill 392-35, which seeks to address the two-month-old law's flaws, which the Department of Revenue and Taxation raised in an Aug. 11 letter to senators.

On Friday, Shelton introduced another measure, Bill 393-35, which seeks to adopt the rules and regulations for the "Ayuda I Mangafa" program.

Without approved rules, the cash assistance under the local law cannot be implemented.

"We are not necessarily waiting for this bill," Shelton told The Guam Daily Post. "However, the program cannot begin until the rules are approved. I am hoping to address the rules and bill together so there is no delay."

The "Ayuda I Mangafa" law provides $500 in cash assistance to families that did not qualify for the first round of federal pandemic assistance for their dependent children who are over the age of 16 and are in school or have disabilities.

The federal pandemic assistance pays up to $1,200 to individual taxpayers and $2,400 for couples who filed tax returns jointly, and $500 for each dependent child.

Shelton had said it's common for families on Guam to support young adult children pursuing their post-high school education and claim them as dependents for tax purposes. Yet thousands of families did not receive a federal cash stimulus payment for dependents age 16 and over, Shelton said.

The new bill addresses the specific concerns that Rev and Tax raised, so it can meet the $10 million program funding limit.

It also seeks to clarify and refine the eligibility, application and funding regulations for the "Ayuda I Mangafa" program, which was based on Shelton's initial bill.

The governor allowed the initial bill to lapse into law June 26 because, while she agreed the intent was good, she said it had provisions that were flawed.