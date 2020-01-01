On the last Saturday of the last month of the last year of the decade Joe Quinata threw a party to thank Guam Power Authority retirees for all they’ve done for the island.

"Whenever I see the pioneers, my former bosses, I miss them a lot,” Quinata said. “Without them I wouldn’t be what I am today, as a person, a lineman and as a leader.”

It was a cool and breezy afternoon at his Dededo home which was covered with tents filled with food, music and people.

“Thank you for coming,” he repeated over and over to the crew of men and women who joined him that afternoon.

Quinata himself is still a GPA lineman and with 30-plus years under his belt he too may soon be retiring. But today, he said, he just wants to enjoy the "reunion with my brothers and sisters of GPA."

Quinata said he and a former supervisor, Ray Torres, had talked about a reunion that also celebrates the new year "for a long time."

“It was a sad day ... when he passed away,” Quinata said, noting that the passing of his former boss and friend made him realize that time is of the essence. "I decided I have to move forward and do it ... I just started calling everyone and some of them couldn't make it because they were going off island but hopefully they'll be able to make it next time.

"We're already talking about doing this again next year," Quinata added.

Among the attendees was Joaquin Naputi, who retired in February 1993. He said it was nice to see everyone and talk about "the good old days."

“GPA is like one small family and it's nice to be with this group,” Naputi said.

Tony "AP" Cruz, who retired as the chief dispatcher at GPA, said the agency in the 1980s was "the hottest thing in the Pacific."

"You talk about technology now ... we pioneered it," he said. "We had a system that allowed you to monitor and control the power flow, we could see every substation, it was top of the line back then. Even Hawaii didn't have what we had."

Quinata's daughter Jotania Camacho and her fiance, Joe Benavente, said they were glad to see Quinata surrounded by people who are near and dear to him, and to celebrate their accomplishments.

“It’s important for us to remember people who contributed to our community,” Benavente said. “They provided a great service for our people and we should take time to appreciate their service – just because they’re returned doesn’t mean we just forget them or what they did.”