Longtime GWA spokesperson resigns

Heidi Ballendorf has resigned from her longtime position as the spokesperson for the Guam Waterworks Authority as part of a settlement agreement with GWA management over a suspension appeal.

Ballendorf was issued a 10-day suspension in August 2019 over a press release about a contract award for the Northern District Wastewater Treatment Plant. The release was the wrong draft and not approved by management, according to the final adverse action against Ballendorf.

In an appeal filed at the Civil Service Commission in 2019, Ballendorf stated the incident was the result of human error.

"I did say and offer to send out a correction, however, the general manager did not indicate I needed to do that and he said just to post on the website, which I did. I did say I was sorry as well," she stated in her appeal.

As of Feb. 22, the parties had developed a settlement agreement and the CSC voted to dismiss the case.

In the settlement, Ballendorf agreed to withdraw her appeal and resign from her position within 24 hours of receiving the CSC notice of the signing of judgment. Therefore, her last day at GWA was Feb. 22.

Ballendorf is now also under a nondisclosure agreement regarding two significant issues. One is the multimillion-dollar federal lawsuit filed by GWA against meter vendor Badger Meter Inc. over defective meters.

The other is the property dispute between GWA and Core Tech International over land where the Northern District treatment plant is located. The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with Core Tech.

GWA management agreed to dismiss its adverse action against Ballendorf and remove all references to it from her employee file.

She also will receive back pay and benefits plus a pay adjustment of 2% for fiscal 2020 and 2021.