'Looking for volunteers': Parents will have say in student COVID-19 tests

The plan to test public school students for COVID-19 as part of safely reopening schools is dependent on consent, which means the Guam Department of Education must find parents willing to allow their children to be tested on campus.

GDOE has 90 days from the implementation of the student testing plan to test 10% of its 26,000-plus students.

That 10%, according to GDOE officials, will be enough to get a sense of the number of undetected positive cases in schools.

"If we end up doing it, we're looking for volunteers because I don't think we're going to be in any position to force a student to test without consent, nor do I think we will be in a position to deny a student their education because they're refusing to test," GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

The department is developing its plan based on the assumption that student testing will be voluntary, and getting parents to consent will require educating the public.

"There are good reasons why screening testing should be part of the mitigation measures against the COVID-19 risk in schools. This is following CDC guidance as to one of the measures, one of the layers of protection that we can implement," Fernandez said.

"There's going to need to be a lot of education for our community regarding what screening testing is, why it's being implemented and what it's supposed to be and what the purpose is of screening testing, which really is taking a proactive step to identify the presence of any undetected positive COVID-19 cases within the school community. So it gives us a step ahead when we take a random test to see if any positive cases pop up, versus waiting for kids to have symptoms. So there's a reason why screening testing is being required."

Reassuring parents

Before reaching that stage, GDOE understands that many parents will have questions.

"We know that parents have a lot of questions and we intend to factor their input into our plan, once we get to that stage," Fernandez said. "So, No. 1, of course they're going to want to know how often we're going to be testing, who is required to test, what types of tests are going to be used. And any of those are just the basic questions."

Because there's no mandate, Fernandez does not foresee any concern from parents regarding forced testing.

"But, again, our education campaign has to reassure parents that that is not a requirement at this time. That we are not mandating testing, but we are offering a screening testing for those who are willing to participate," Fernandez said.

GDOE said it will begin engaging parents and stakeholders in mid-November before finalizing the student testing plan.