Guam's tradition of fireworks on New Year's Eve returns to Hagåtña Bay and Tumon to ring in 2022, after the festival of lights and sound was canceled to welcome 2021 because of pandemic restrictions.

ShowPro Pyrotechnics will launch New Year's Eve fireworks from the Hagåtña sewage plant and the Hotel Nikko Guam in Tumon, according to ShowPro Pyrotechnics owner Jeff Sanchez.

"We're looking forward to a better year, 2022," Sanchez told The Guam Daily Post on Monday, as his company prepares for the two major events. "We're just happy to be doing this for the island. That's what it really is always about, whether it's New Year or Liberation. We do it for the people."

The pyrotechnics business was among the hardest hit when the COVID-19 pandemic slammed the economy in early 2020, with cancellations of fireworks for the 76th Liberation Day and to welcome 2021, among other special occasions.

For the Hagåtña fireworks, one of the best places to watch it is at Skinner Plaza, where the Electric Winter Wonderland Christmas display is ongoing, Sanchez said.

"You can see it from anywhere in Hagåtña. Skinner Plaza is going to be a good view. Paseo is going to be a good view," he said, adding that the area around the Government House in Agana Heights is also a good place to watch it.

ShowPro Pyrotechnics will be shooting the fireworks 600 to 700 feet up in the air, Sanchez said.

This year's fireworks in Hagåtña is sponsored by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office, the Guam Museum Foundation, the Guam Visitors Bureau and other public and private sector partners, as part of the Electric Winter Wonderland Christmas light display at Skinner Plaza in Hagåtña.

The Christmas lights display will run until Jan. 8, 2022.

On Monday night, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio issued a statement inviting the public to the New Year's Eve fireworks in Hagåtña.

"We are happy to illuminate our skies with the same hopeful spark we have in our hearts for a brighter year ahead,” the governor said. "This time a year ago, social gatherings were limited to five people, and for the first time, the pandemic forced us to cancel our annual fireworks show. The return of this tradition is a celebration of our people’s progress.”

The lieutenant governor said as Guam turns another year, the administration wants to remind everyone to continue doing what is necessary to protect those they love, to include practicing the three Ws - wearing masks, watching their distance and washing their hands - and getting vaccinated or boosted.

"With these sustained measures and our community’s caring nature, we are optimistic that our island will welcome a better year despite the challenges in front of us," he said.

Tumon fireworks

The other New Year's Eve fireworks show is sponsored exclusively by Hotel Nikko Guam for its patrons and the surrounding community, Sanchez said.

Besides the fireworks, Hotel Nikko Guam also has a Christmas LED light show, which ends Jan. 5, 2022.

Nearby hotels can also have a good view of the Hotel Nikko Guam fireworks, Sanchez said.

So while GVB canceled its signature New Year's Eve fireworks in Tumon for the second year in a row, there will still be a fireworks display in the tourist district, albeit a smaller one than what GVB originally planned, Sanchez said.

Hotels and restaurants in Tumon are offering New Year's Eve countdown dinners and drinks.

"Some people think there’s other (fireworks) companies but we’re the only company that keeps an inventory here, a company that's not from off island," Sanchez said. "We’ve been doing this for 10 years now and hopefully we can do this for 10 more years."

Meanwhile, the governor's office said the New Year’s Eve Fireworks show in Hagåtña is presented by The Office of the Governor of Guam, The Guam Museum Foundation, Guam Visitors Bureau, Guam Economic Development Authority, PBS Guam, Port User’s Group, Matson Navigation Company, CTSI Logistics Guam, Cabras Marine Corp., Seabridge Inc., Guam Shipyard, Norton Lily International Inc., IP&E, Bank of Guam, KUAM, Calvo’s Insurance, The Guam Daily Post, K-Stereo, GTA TeleGuam, Community Corporation, Megamix, GFS Group, Guam Premier Outlets, Coast360 Federal Credit Union, AM Insurance, Black Construction Guam, Cherry Vision and Hit Radio 100.